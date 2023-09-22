Open this photo in gallery: Christa Slatnik (left) and Cindy Sanchez decided to have their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.Handout

The organizers: Christa Slatnik and Cindy Sanchez

The pitch: Raising $1.6-million and climbing

The cause: Ovarian Cancer Canada

After their mother died of ovarian cancer in March, 2000, at the age of 51, Christa Slatnik and her twin sister Cindy Sanchez dedicated their lives to fighting cancer.

The siblings had just graduated from nursing school at the time and instead of pursuing pediatrics as planned, they switched to gynecologic oncology and started working in the same Winnipeg hospital where their mother died. “It was hard. A lot of people reminded us of Mom,” said Ms. Sanchez. “And we started to see that Mom’s story wasn’t alone and that many other women were experiencing similar stories with late diagnoses.”

In 2004 the sisters also helped organize Winnipeg’s Walk of Hope, part of an annual national fundraising event that raises money for Ovarian Cancer Canada. The five-kilometre walk through Kildonan Park has raised $1.6-million in total with around 600 people participating every year.

A few years ago, Ms. Slatnik and Ms. Sanchez, who now works in a diabetes clinic, underwent genetic testing as part of a screening project to see if they had a mutation that increases the risk of ovarian cancer. Both results came back negative, but the sisters remained concerned. When the screening program was expanded this year to examine more genes, Ms. Slatnik took another test.

She found out last April that she had a BRIP-1 mutation which indicates an elevated risk for cancer. Ms. Sanchez took the test as well and received the same result. “It was scary to get the results, but we were always anticipating that something was going on,” said Ms. Slatnik who works with CancerCare Manitoba.

Both women – who are 47 and have two children each – decided to have their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. But not before this year’s Walk of Hope.

They did the walk together on Sept. 10 and helped raise more than $65,000. The next day they both had the surgery. They also donated their ovaries to the tissue bank so that researchers can compare them with ovaries that have cancer. “Ours being twins and precancerous are a great comparison for them, especially when taken out on the exact same day,” said Ms. Sanchez. “It feels good to know the surgery had a side benefit.”

The sisters still have a small risk of developing ovarian cancer and they now face the challenge of early menopause. But they hope their story will encourage more genetic screening.

“It kind of came to me; what would my mom have done if she had the opportunity to remove her ovaries?” said Ms. Sanchez. “She didn’t get to see her daughters get married, she didn’t get to meet her grandchildren. And if she could have simply gone into early menopause to be able to go through all of that, then I think it’s hands down, she would have made that decision.”