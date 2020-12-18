 Skip to main content
Pitching in: Using a wedding anniversary to raise funds for Haitians hit by COVID-19

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
Open this photo in gallery

Mahalia Verna (L) and her husband David Schulze, pose outside their home in Montreal, on Dec. 15, 2020.

Christinne Muschi/Christinne Muschi/The Globe and

The organizers: Mahalia Verna and David Schulze

The gift: Raising $10,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts in Haiti

When the pandemic forced David Schulze and Mahalia Verna to cancel plans for a party to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, the couple looked for another way to mark the occasion.

Mr. Schulze is involved with the Anglican Church’s international aid program called the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund. Through that work the couple learned about the fund’s participation in a COVID-19 relief project at a hospital in Saint-Marc, Haiti. The project hit home.

Ms. Verna’s grandfather was a doctor in Haiti and her mother is from Saint-Marc. Ms. Verna’s parents — her father was also a doctor and her mother was a teacher — came to Montreal in the late 1960s before she was born. “I very much grew up with that value of reach for your goals and strive to have success. But also strive to do good along the way,” Ms. Verna recalled from the couple’s home in Montreal.

Instead of attending the anniversary party in October, Mr. Schulze and Ms. Verna asked their friends and family to make a donation to the Haiti project. So far they have raised close to $5,000 and they plan to match whatever is raised.

They’ve been surprised at how responsive people have been. “Making a donation seemed like something they could do since no one could get together,” said Mr. Schulze, a lawyer who specializes in Aboriginal law.

“A lot of people were saying that it gave them hope,” added Ms. Verna, who is senior director of operations and strategy at E.D. Films, a Montreal-based animation studio. “The opportunity to make that gesture really brought them joy.”

The two have never been to Haiti but they plan to go there at some point. For now, they hope their fundraising conveys a broader message about the global impact of the pandemic. “This cause spoke to me because I can only imagine that people in communities in developing countries might feel forgotten,” said Ms. Verna. “I feel that this campaign is a message to places like Haiti that, no, you are not forgotten.”

