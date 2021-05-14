Pitching in: Walking to raise awareness, funds for mental-health resources in rural Ontario

Open this photo in gallery Toni Schofield, seen here on May 2, 2020, is walking 45 kilometres around her home every day for 50 days to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association. The Globe and Mail

The organiser: Toni Schofield

The pitch: Raising $10,000

The cause: Canadian Mental Health Association York Region and South Simcoe

A few years ago, Toni Schofield was struggling as a parent and searched in vain for mental-health resources near her home in rural Ontario.

“I was just looking for some help for myself and for my child,” Ms. Scholfield, 48, recalled from her home in Everett, Ont., about 100 kilometres north of Toronto. “Anybody who could point me in the right direction of where to get my child help, and even as a struggling parent how to help myself.”

She ended up driving back and forth to Toronto once a week for months to get help. “The resources that we did find helped us tremendously,” she said. “Now I see that even within our small community, more and more people are talking about mental health.”

Ms. Schofield wanted to ensure other people in rural communities don’t face the same challenge. So she’s started a 50-day walk to raise $10,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association branch in York Region and South Simcoe, where she works as an office administrator. She originally planned to walk from her home to Nova Scotia, but had to modify the journey because of COVID-19 restrictions. She’s now walking 45 kilometres every day around her area for 50 days, taking a different route from home for each excursion.

Ms. Schofield is no stranger to physical endurance. She’s climbed to the Everest base camp, trekked up Europe’s Mont Blanc and hiked the Inca Trail in Peru. In her spare time, she’s also a volunteer firefighter. “I love adventure, so this [walk] is just a giant adventure,” she said.

“If I can help one family or one person find those resources or even get the help that they need, or start talking about their own mental health with their family, that’s great. That means that I’ve accomplished my goal,” she added. “The money, that’s just an added bonus to bring more resources to more communities.”

