Pitching in: Walking to raise awareness, funds for mental-health resources in rural Ontario

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Pitching in: Walking to raise awareness, funds for mental-health resources in rural Ontario

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toni Schofield, seen here on May 2, 2020, is walking 45 kilometres around her home every day for 50 days to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The Globe and Mail

The organiser: Toni Schofield

The pitch: Raising $10,000

The cause: Canadian Mental Health Association York Region and South Simcoe

Story continues below advertisement

A few years ago, Toni Schofield was struggling as a parent and searched in vain for mental-health resources near her home in rural Ontario.

“I was just looking for some help for myself and for my child,” Ms. Scholfield, 48, recalled from her home in Everett, Ont., about 100 kilometres north of Toronto. “Anybody who could point me in the right direction of where to get my child help, and even as a struggling parent how to help myself.”

She ended up driving back and forth to Toronto once a week for months to get help. “The resources that we did find helped us tremendously,” she said. “Now I see that even within our small community, more and more people are talking about mental health.”

Ms. Schofield wanted to ensure other people in rural communities don’t face the same challenge. So she’s started a 50-day walk to raise $10,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association branch in York Region and South Simcoe, where she works as an office administrator. She originally planned to walk from her home to Nova Scotia, but had to modify the journey because of COVID-19 restrictions. She’s now walking 45 kilometres every day around her area for 50 days, taking a different route from home for each excursion.

Ms. Schofield is no stranger to physical endurance. She’s climbed to the Everest base camp, trekked up Europe’s Mont Blanc and hiked the Inca Trail in Peru. In her spare time, she’s also a volunteer firefighter. “I love adventure, so this [walk] is just a giant adventure,” she said.

“If I can help one family or one person find those resources or even get the help that they need, or start talking about their own mental health with their family, that’s great. That means that I’ve accomplished my goal,” she added. “The money, that’s just an added bonus to bring more resources to more communities.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies