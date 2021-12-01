Pizza Pizza Ltd. has signed a deal that will see the restaurant chain expand into Mexico next year.

The company says it has signed a master franchise agreement with Guadalajara-based KSG/GrunCorp.

Pizza Pizza chief executive Paul Goddard says KSG/GrunCorp is a long-standing business leader in Mexico, with expertise in restaurants and real estate.

KSG will be responsible for developing and growing the restaurants in Mexico.

KSG operates Arby’s in Mexico as well as in-house brand Papas Topper.

Pizza Pizza has restaurants across Canada under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 banners.

