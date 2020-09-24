Planned Topaz IPO expected to be worth $253-million: source

Topaz Energy Corp., the spinoff of natural gas producer Tourmaline Oil Corp., aims to raise up to $253-million in an initial public offering and secondary issue of shares that follow months of difficult conditions in Canada’s energy industry.
Topaz, a royalty and energy infrastructure company, hopes to raise about $218-million in the treasury offering, and Calgary-based Tourmaline plans to sell stock worth $35-million, according to a source familiar with the deal. The preliminary prospectus could be released as early as Thursday, the source said.
The range for the share price is set at $13-$15, with pricing expected in mid- to late October, the source said. The Globe and Mail is granting the source anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the offering.
The Topaz deal would be the first sizable IPO in Canada’s energy sector in two years. The oil patch and energy finance industry have been watching closely for the offering after months of severe strain in the sector that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic. Oil prices crashed amid global lockdowns, and many oil and gas producers faced concerns about falling cash flow and rising debt levels.
Tourmaline and Topaz, however, have been seen as consolidators in the industry. Tourmaline chief executive Mike Rose has described prospects for buying up additional natural gas properties in the British Columbia Montney and Alberta Deep Basin regions as “a generational opportunity.”
Indeed, Topaz is expected to use the proceeds from the deal to acquire more royalty interests and stakes in natural gas processing and other facilities. Tourmaline currently has a 64 per cent interest in Topaz, which it spun off late last year. It would retain a majority interest after the offering.
The underwriting syndicate is being led by Peters & Co. Ltd. and Bank of Nova Scotia, the source said. Underwriters are being given overallotment options of up to another 15 per cent of the shares being issued.
Officials from Tourmaline, Peters & Co. and Bank of Nova Scotia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
