 Skip to main content

Report on Business Plug is pulled after eight years on urea and methanol plant in Becancour, Que.

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Plug is pulled after eight years on urea and methanol plant in Becancour, Que.

Becancour, Quebec
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Proponents of a urea and methanol project in Becancour, Que., are throwing in the towel because of their inability to obtain fixed construction costs.

ProjetBecancour.ag announced “the abandonment of its project” late Monday afternoon in a bid to reduce risks, explaining that the company has been unable to negotiate a fixed price with its suppliers of engineering services and construction.

The decision was made by mutual agreement among all promoters, said a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The partners are part of the consortium called Entreprise IFFCO Canada Ltd., composed of La Coop federee, Investissement Quebec and IFFCO, which owns 50 per cent of the shares. The other half belongs to Developpement Nauticol Quebec Ltd.

This project is some seven years old, having been first announced by the Parti Quebecois government in 2012. The plan was to build a fertilizer plant in 2014. Over time, however, costs went up from $1.2-billion to more than $2-billion, which encouraged the original promoters to put the project on hold in 2015.

It was then relaunched in a new form in 2017, adding the production of methanol to that of urea. At the time, proponents claimed that the plant could create up to 200 direct jobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter