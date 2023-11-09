Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons, on Nov. 9, 2023 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre introduced a private member’s bill Thursday in the House of Commons that calls on the federal government to implement the delayed rollout of an open banking system.

The bill, if passed, would require Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to release a plan to launch an open banking system in Canada. The open banking system, which was expected to be implemented earlier this year, has faced delays as the U.S., Britain and Australia forge ahead with their own plans.

Open banking refers to new rules that would enable financial institutions to exchange information more efficiently and securely. The purpose of the system is to provide consumers with more control over how they share their financial data, making it easier for them to switch banks, which is sometimes difficult in Canada’s highly saturated financial industry.

Financial technology companies have long urged the government to implement open banking, in part because it would lower the barrier of entry for new players to enter and compete in Canada’s tight banking sector where the Big Six banks dominate more than 90 per cent of the market.

In the bill, the Conservatives said that Ms. Freeland must unveil a plan to implement open banking within 30 days of the legislation passing. If the House of Commons is not in session, then it must do so with the first 10 days of the next sitting of the House.

If the plan is not introduced in legislature within six months of the bill passing, then the Minister must provide a report that explains the reasons for the delay and the expected timeline for the plan’s introduction.

Ottawa first promised to study open banking in the 2018 budget. During the 2021 election, the Liberals committed to launching a system by January 2023.

In October, Ms. Freeland’s office confirmed she received a report this year from the lead bureaucrat on the file, Abraham Tachjian. But the office did not provide a timeline on when Ms. Freeland would implement the plan.

In the bill, the Conservatives said that there is a “growing acknowledgement around the world that consumers have a right to use and move their financial data in ways that benefit them.” It also said that open banking could bolster competition and lower bank fees and interest rates for consumers and businesses.

The Liberals and Conservatives have both taken aim at the banking sector in recent months, in particular targeting affordability and accessibility of products and services. In October, Ms. Freeland asked Canada’s largest lenders to reduce banking fees and help borrowers cope with higher mortgage costs as Canadians grapple with high inflation. Ottawa has also hiked taxes specifically for banks and insurers as mounting expenses and rising capital requirements squeeze profits in the sector.

The Conservatives have honed in on Royal Bank of Canada’s proposed acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada, calling on the federal government to block the deal or risk harming competition and boosting prices. The Conservatives have not commented on British HSBC’s decision to pull its Canadian subsidiary from the market, nor has it offer an alternative option for what could become of HSBC Canada if Ottawa were to terminate the deal. Some analysts have said that since HSBC has deemed its Canadian business unimportant to its global strategic priorities, its clients could be negatively affected if the lender is forced to remain in the market.

Other countries have already implemented open banking systems. Britain began introducing open banking in 2017 and Australia started rolling out the system in 2019. In October, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau introduced introduce its own proposed rules.

At a conference in May, Mr. Tachjian said that Canada is at risk of being the only G7 country without a system if it does not progress soon.