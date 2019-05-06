Poloz urges lenders to offer longer-term mortgages

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is hitting back at critics who say stricter mortgage rules are stifling the housing market, urging lenders to instead fix the problem themselves by offering longer-term mortgages.
A lack of innovation means lenders often steer borrowers into five-year, fixed-rate mortgages, when longer-term loans might help them get the home they really want, Mr. Poloz told a business audience in Winnipeg Monday.
“There are compelling reasons why it would be helpful to make more use of longer-duration mortgages,” he said in a speech to the Canadian Credit Union Association and Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Poloz is wading into the centre of a heated debate over tougher mortgage rules introduced by federal regulators in 2016 and 2018, including a new stress test designed to discourage risky lending to heavily indebted home buyers.
“The longer the mortgage term, the less relevant a mortgage interest rate stress test becomes,” he said.
Just two per cent of mortgages issued last year in Canada had terms of more than five years, Mr. Poloz pointed out. Nearly half were five-year, fix-rate mortgages. The rest were either shorter-duration or floating-rate mortgages.
Mortgage terms of 10, 20 years and even longer terms are more common in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Many in the lending and real estate industry have been lobbying Ottawa to relax those mortgage rules, saying they have triggered a steep drop in home sales and new borrowing.
A recent report by CIBC World Markets Inc. deputy chief economist Benjamin Tal concluded that the mortgage stress test was the biggest factor behind an 8-per-cent drop in new mortgage borrowing last year, reduced the amount Canadians borrowed for mortgages by up to $15-billion last year compared to 2017.
The Bank of Canada countered its own report last month, which found that the tighter rules were responsible for only a small part of the drop in home sales in Canada since 2016.
Mr. Poloz picked up on the theme in his speech, blaming “shifts in housing price expectations and “froth” in the Vancouver and Toronto housing markets.
“When those expectations are revised down, demand for houses can cool suddenly,” he said. “And this is what has happened.”
He pointed out that markets in many parts of the country “look quite healthy,” with solid resale activity, reinforcing the bank’s view that the mortgage rules are not the main problem.
The tougher mortgage rules - including a test to ensure borrowers can handle higher interest rates - are “working as designed,” he said. And by helping to curtail speculators, they have “worked to help keep houses from becoming even less affordable.”
Mr. Poloz offered a series of reforms he says would make Canada’s mortgage market “more flexible, giving people more choices and increasing the economy’s ability to adjust.”
Fostering a private mortgaged-backed securities market would create a “more flexible source of longer-term funding for uninsured mortgages, particularly those issued by smaller banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies,” he said.
Mr. Poloz acknowledged that mortgage funding rules in Canada discourage lenders from offering longer-term mortgages. Only insured mortgages can tap into Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s government backed Canada Mortgage Bond program. And most of these bonds are issued as five-year bonds, matching the “dominant” five-year mortgage term, he pointed out.
Mr. Poloz also gave a nod to the federal government’s recently announced plan to offer “shared equity mortgages” to first-time home buyers. The program will offer interest-free mortgages covering up to 10 per cent of the purchase price to some lower-income borrowers.
The loans will help buyers make a down payment, increase the housing supply as well as bolster the resilience of the financial system, he said.