Poloz warns of risk of a return of ‘froth’ in Canada’s housing market

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz issued a warning to a Vancouver audience about the risks of a return of "froth” to the housing sector, saying that the central bank is watching for signs that the renewed strength in housing in provinces such as British Columbia could re-ignite speculation in those markets.
In remarks prepared for delivery to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade’s Economic Outlook Forum Thursday, Mr. Poloz attributed the return of strength in housing activity – particularly in B.C., Quebec and Ontario – to a combination of healthy employment and wage growth, and immigration-fuelled population growth. That is driving “fundamental demand” that, he said, “appears to be outpacing our ability to build new homes, which can put renewed pressure on prices.”
However, he cautioned, “We will be watching for signs of extrapolative expectations returning to certain major housing markets – in other words, froth.”
His comments echoed similar warnings he issued in 2016, when the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto housing markets were going through booms that were fuelling rapid price increases. He expressed concern at that time that the hot markets were causing potential buyers to extrapolate a continued similar pace of price gains in the future – a situation he saw as unsustainable, and potentially setting the stage for sharp price reversals in the future.
“It can be very unhealthy when the situation becomes speculative because it can lead to a sudden downdraft in house prices later, with wider implications for the economy,” Mr. Poloz said in Thursday’s remarks.
The Vancouver event marked the last public address from Bank of Canada officials prior to the Jan. 22 interest-rate decision and Monetary Policy Report, the central bank’s quarterly update of its economic outlook. Mr. Poloz’s remarks will be followed shortly by an armchair chat session onstage with an interviewer, in which he will also field questions from the audience. Later this afternoon, Mr. Poloz will hold a news conference.
In his prepared text, Mr. Poloz highlighted three other key areas, in addition to housing and labour trends, that the central bank is watching as it prepares for its rate decision and updated outlook. He said the bank is also focusing its attention on global trade developments; business investment and its impact on the economy’s capacity; and signals from financial markets.
Mr. Poloz said that the trade picture has improved “on the surface” recently, with China and the United States agreeing to halt tariff increases, and with ratification of the new North American trade pact back on track. However, he said, “it remains to be seen whether this will lead to a recovery in trade and investment.”
Mr. Poloz said the Bank of Canada estimates that the U.S.-China trade conflict has reduced global gross domestic product by “around 1 per cent” this year. “This loss will likely be permanent,” he said.
With concerns now surfacing that the United States might soon turn its protectionist attentions to the European Union, bringing on a new wave of tariffs, “It is understandable that companies are reluctant to make big investments in this setting,” he said.
This was the first time in nearly a month that Mr. Poloz has spoken publicly. Since that time, the Canadian economic indicators have been generally disappointing, prompting private-sector forecasters to suggest that the economy posted little to no growth in the final quarter of 2019. That’s well below the Bank of Canada’s most recent forecast, issued in late October, of 1.3 per cent annualized. The bank will update that estimate next week.
“Clearly, the Canadian economy is not immune to global developments,” Mr. Poloz said. “We are watching for signs that adverse impacts of trade disputes are being felt beyond the export sectors that are directly affected. ... We are looking to see the extent to which weakness from manufacturing may be spreading to services, employment, consumer spending or housing. In this regard, the most recent data have been mixed, so we continue to monitor the situation closely.”
On the topic of business investment, Mr. Poloz said the central bank was pleasantly surprised at the unexpected strength of the investment numbers in the third-quarter GDP report that came out in late November. However, he said, the bank’s staff is digging deeper into the numbers to better interpret that strength, and its significance for growth in both the economy and in the country’s overall production capacity. He indicated that the bank would provide “a more complete narrative” on the topic in its Jan. 22 Monetary Policy Report.
He also noted that the financial markets sent a false signal of the danger of a recession last year, when bond yields inverted. He suggested that current market signals – such as recent highs in many stock markets – shouldn’t be ignored, but also should be taken with a grain of salt.
“Never ignore what the markets are telling you, but keep in mind that they are prone to exaggeration,” he said.
