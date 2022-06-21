The chief executive officer and chief operating officer of MindGeek – parent company of controversial adult entertainment website Pornhub have resigned – after more than a decade of being at the helm of the porn giant.

CEO Feras Antoon and COO Davis Tassilo, both of whom are co-owners of MindGeek alongside the reclusive Austrian businessman Bernd Bergmair (also spelt Bernard Bergemar) resigned from their positions on Tuesday, according to a company statement, but remain shareholders in the company.

The statement said that MindGeek’s executive leadership team will “run day-to-day operations on an interim basis” while searching for replacements for the top two executive roles. The plan to transition Mr. Tassilo and Mr. Antoon from their roles had been in development since early 2022, the company said.

Two sources with knowledge of the company said that MindGeek plans to lay off a number of its staff, in an attempt to cut costs after suffering revenue declines over the past 18 months following a series of revelations that MindGeek had allowed child sexual abuse material and other non-consensual videos to be posted on Pornhub. Visa and Mastercard subsequently cut ties with the company.

MindGeek and Pornhub have since been hit with multiple lawsuits on behalf of victims whose videos were uploaded on Pornhub without their consent.

The Globe is not naming the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

MindGeek’s main office is in Montreal but the company is registered in Luxembourg. It employs roughly 1,200 people and operates some of the most popular paid and free porn websites in the world, including Pornhub, YouPorn and RedTube.

Pornhub, alone, receives an average of 130 million visits a day and regularly ranks among the most visited websites in the world. And MindGeek’s operations are not just confined to adult entertainment – the company owns TrafficJunky, an ad network that claims to serve as many as 4.6 billion ad impressions everyday on porn sites.

More to come…

