Port of Montreal longshoremen’s union launches four-day strike over working hours

Open this photo in gallery Container ships are seen at the Port of Montreal on Jan. 4, 2016. Longshoremen at the Port of Montreal launched a four-day strike this morning. The Canadian Press

Longshoremen at the Port of Montreal launched a four-day strike this morning.

The union representing striking workers gave 72-hours notice Friday to the Maritime Employers Association.

Union members affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees will not provide any mooring services during the strike, except for supplies to Newfoundland and Labrador and for grain vessels in order to comply with a decision rendered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

Story continues below advertisement

The union says the dispute centres mainly on working hours.

The port says the strike doesn’t affect liquid bulk handling, the Oceanex service and the grain terminal.

The Montreal Port Authority says port activities are essential to keep the economy running smoothly and, in some cases, to ensure public health and safety.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.