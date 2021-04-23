Port of Montreal strike set to begin Monday, dockworkers union says

Open this photo in gallery Striking Port of Montreal workers walk the picket line on Aug. 17, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A general strike at the Port of Montreal is set to begin on Monday after the union representing dockworkers issued the required 72-hour notice to the Maritime Employers Association.

Barring a last-minute reprieve, the 1,150 port workers affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees will be in a legal strike position as of Monday at 7 a.m., which would paralyze the port.

The dockworkers have been on an overtime strike and refused to work on weekends since April 17 and 18.

They say the actions are in response to a change in work shifts that their employer wants to impose on them as of Monday.

The dockworkers at the Port of Montreal have been without an employment contract since December 2018.

They started a first strike last summer, which ended in a truce that lasted seven months.