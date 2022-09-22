Container ships are seen docked at port in Vancouver on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Port of Vancouver’s cargo volume dropped 11 per cent in the first half of this year as grain shipments fell and supply chains sputtered.

Canada’s largest port released its mid-year statistics on Thursday, saying it handled 68.3 million tonnes of cargo in the first six months of 2022, compared with 76.4 million tonnes for the same period in 2021.

Global freight rates have plunged after hitting record highs last year, and now economic uncertainty is clouding the shipping outlook for the rest of 2022.

Flooding and mudslides in the B.C. Interior and the Fraser Valley severed highways and rail lines in and out of Vancouver last November, with the supply chain congestion extending into early 2022.

Globally, shortages of dock workers contributed to the longer preparation required to set sail, disrupting delivery schedules on trade routes. Within Canada, there have been inland delays at warehouses, triggering other freight bottlenecks, including ships having to wait longer than usual for a berth spot.

After a weak harvest in Canada, grain shipments declined to 7.9 million tonnes in the first half at the Port of Vancouver, down 58 per cent from the year-earlier period.

“Grain has been a major growth story for this port for nearly a decade, and while we’ve been seeing impacts of the 2021 harvest this year, we expect to see volumes returning as of this fall, based on industry projections of a stronger 2022 harvest,” Robin Silvester, president of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, said in a statement on Thursday.

In sharp contrast to the grain slump, coal deliveries rose 23 per cent year over year to 21.9 million tonnes.

On the container side, business has slowed and freight rates have tumbled. Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd.’s world container index has plummeted 52 per cent over the past 12 months, falling to US$4,942 for transporting a 40-foot container last week.

The shipping industry deploys large vessels to carry containers, which are reusable steel boxes measured as 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

More than 1.8 million TEUs of exports and imports went through the Port of Vancouver in the first half, down 7 per cent compared with the first six months of 2021.

In 2021, a strong showing as measured by TEUs marked the fifth consecutive year that a new annual record was set for container traffic at the port.

Vessels loading and unloading in the Vancouver area typically have room to each carry between 6,000 to 13,000 standardized containers, depending on a ship’s size.

The port is touting its plans for a new $3.5-billion container terminal to be located near Delta, B.C., about 30 kilometres south of Vancouver. The project, called Roberts Bank Terminal 2 (RBT2), would be completed by 2030.

The port believes it would be a much-needed expansion of container capacity on the West Coast.

“To provide resiliency in the face of supply chain disruptions and to be able to support long-term growth from a position of strength, we need to continue building capacity, efficiency and resiliency throughout the port and its supply chains. Roberts Bank Terminal 2 is an essential part of that,” Mr. Silvester said.

RBT2, however, is facing opposition from one of the port’s own tenants, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc., which runs a container site near Delta.

GCT has devised its own plans to expand container capacity at its Deltaport facility.