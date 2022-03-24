Container ships being unloaded and loaded are seen docked at port, in Vancouver, on Thursday, Feb. 10.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Port of Vancouver handled a record amount of containers last year and warns that unless it expands shipping capacity, serious disruptions will become more prevalent and widespread in Canada’s supply chain within five years.

The shipping industry deploys large vessels to carry containers, which are reusable steel boxes. Container trade is tracked through an industry measurement called TEUs (20-foot equivalent units).

Nearly 3.7 million TEUs of exports and imports went through the Port of Vancouver in 2021, up 6 per cent compared with 2020.

It marks the fifth consecutive year that a new annual record has been set for processing imports and exports of containers at Canada’s largest port.

But it was also a record year for empty containers, underscoring the bumpy recovery in global trade during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides ongoing disruptions to the supply chain overseas, extreme weather in British Columbia last fall exacerbated a bottleneck of cargo ships, holding up consumer goods arriving from Asia and delaying exports from Canada’s West Coast.

Rather than waiting for containers to be loaded with Canadian goods, shipping companies have been paying for them to be sent to Asia empty, so that they can be filled faster for the trip back to Canada.

There were 876,905 TEUs of empty containers exported from Canada’s largest port last year, up 56 per cent from 2020.

The pursuit of the scarce metal boxes has had a ripple effect, making it more difficult for exporters based in Canada to get their hands on containers.

For every full container exported from the port last year, one was sent back empty across the Pacific Ocean. In sharp contrast, the vast majority of the 1.9 million TEUs of imported containers were filled with goods, with only 14,604 TEUs of empties.

For perspective, the volume of empty containers exported from the Port of Vancouver in the first eight months of last year already exceeded the previous annual high of 570,252 TEUs of empties during all of 2020.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is touting its plans for a new $3.5-billion container terminal to be located near Delta, B.C., about 30 kilometres south of Vancouver.

The project, called Roberts Bank Terminal 2 (RBT2), would be a crucial expansion of container capacity on the West Coast, Robin Silvester, the port authority’s chief executive officer, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Globally based supply-chain problems that Canadians are experiencing now are a preview of made-in-Canada supply-chain problems that are heading our way in a few years if, as a country, we don’t deliver urgently needed container terminal capacity,” Mr. Silvester said.

The port authority believes that RBT2 is necessary to meet an anticipated increase in trans-Pacific traffic.

“This project would be foundational to Canada’s trade future, but if we don’t act, it’s ours to lose — and those impacts will be felt from the West Coast to the Prairies to Ontario and beyond, for many years to come,” Mr. Silvester said.

RBT2, however, is facing opposition from one of the port’s own tenants, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc., which runs an existing container site near Delta.

Under its proposed Deltaport 4 expansion, GCT has forecast a total cost of $1.6-billion to add two million TEUs of annual container capacity at its facility. RBT2 would add 2.4 million TEUs for more than twice the estimated price.

China is the largest shipper in and out of the Port of Vancouver.

Canadian trade with China rose 8 per cent last year at the Port of Vancouver, fuelling an overall increase in cargo volumes. China accounted for 37.5 million tons of exported and imported cargo in 2021.

Exports made up 76 per cent of Canada-China tonnage last year, down slightly from 77 per cent in 2020.

In total, the Port of Vancouver saw an improvement in overall cargo volumes of 1 per cent to 146.5 million tons last year.

