Open this photo in gallery: Cargo containers are stacked at the Port of Vancouver, on Oct. 14, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Port of Vancouver placed second-to-last on a global ranking of hundreds of container ports, after some cargo ships waited weeks to unload their cargo last year.

Compiled by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the container port performance index lists Vancouver at No. 347 out of 348 – and dead last for ports of similar size.

The study uses vessel wait times as an indicator of overall efficiency.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority spokesman Alex Munro says strong consumer demand drove a surge of imports to ports all along the North American West Coast in 2021 and 2022, causing congestion that has eased since December.

In 2022, container volumes at the Vancouver port fell by four per cent year over year amid softer consumer demand and overstocked inventories, but last year’s total still marked its third-highest amount on record.

Full container yards and a lack of storage space at distribution hubs meant cargo vessels sat at anchor for roughly 10 days on average in the first half of 2022 – more than twice as long as a year earlier – before docking at the country’s largest port.