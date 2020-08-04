Porter again delays restart date, aims to resume flights in October

Open this photo in gallery A Porter aircraft is seen at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, on March 18 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Toronto-based Porter Airlines has delayed its restart for the third time, citing travel restrictions and quarantine rules intended to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Porter, which grounded all planes on March 21 and laid off most of its 1,500-member work force, will restart on Oct. 7, not Aug. 31.

“Key factors affecting the ability to restart service include the Canada-U.S. border remaining closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21; the Atlantic Canada travel bubble that restricts movement beyond the region; non-essential travel advisories issued by governments; and mandatory quarantine rules,” Porter said on Tuesday.

Porter previously announced – then pushed back – service resumptions on June 29 and July 29.

“We never intended to suspend operations for such an extended period of time,” said Michael Deluce, chief executive officer of Porter. “Unfortunately, the layers of travel restrictions are serving to keep most people at home and show no signs of easing. We will continue making decisions based on how the situation evolves.”

The airline, which operates out of Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, flies De Havilland Dash-8s to cities in Eastern Canada and the United States.

