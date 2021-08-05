 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Porter Airlines, Embraer sign 20-year deal to service new fleet of jets in U.S.

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Porter Airlines’ new fleet of Embraer jets will be serviced and repaired by the plane maker in the United States, the Brazilian manufacturer says.

Toronto-based Porter has signed a 20-year contract with Embraer to maintain its new planes at Embraer’s facilities in Nashville and Fort Lauderdale, an agreement that covers the airframe’s maintenance, “technical solutions” and access to the manufacturers’ pool of components and repair services, Embraer said on Thursday.

The first of Toronto-based Porter’s 30 Embraer E195-E2 passenger planes is slated to be delivered and in service, in the second half of 2022. Privately owned Porter has rights to buy another 50 planes.

Story continues below advertisement

“This service agreement with Embraer is fundamental to Porter’s operational success,” said Michael Deluce, Porter’s chief executive officer, in a news release. “During this very important moment in Porter’s history, Embraer’s expertise and support is crucial as we start operations with the [E195], since no one knows these planes better than the manufacturer.”

Porter to buy as many as 80 Embraer jets for $5.82-billion in bid to expand North American network

Porter’s new fleet heralds a major expansion for the airline and includes a shift to Toronto’s Pearson Airport. Porter flies about 30 Canadian-made, Dash 8 turbo-prop planes and is currently based at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which does not allow jets.

The airline halted operations at the onset of the pandemic in March, 2020, and has repeatedly delayed its announced restart. The latest restart date is Sept. 8.

Porter’s parent company, Porter Aviation Holdings Inc., in June, received a bailout loan worth as much as $270.5-million from the federal government.

The companies did not publish the value of the Embraer maintenance deal. At list prices, the 80-jet purchase is worth US$5.82-billion.

The Embraer planes, which can hold as many as 140 people and fly 4,800 kilometres, will allow Porter to reach new destinations in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Porter’s Dash 8s carry 78 people and have a range of about 2,000 kilometres.

Pratt and Whitney Canada makes the engines for the Embraer E195 in Longueuil, Que., and will maintain the components, said Brad Cicero, a Porter spokesman.

Story continues below advertisement

In good times, Porter employed about 1,400 people, and has recalled 500 ahead of the September restart, in addition to 200 who were not laid off.

Porter will employ maintenance engineers for the new planes, just as it does for the Dash 8s, Mr. Cicero said by phone. Heavy maintenance on the Dash 8s is performed by JD Aero Technical Inc. in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies