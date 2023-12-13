Porter Airlines has signed a new partnership deal with Alaska Airlines.

The companies say the interline agreement means that travellers can now buy combined Porter-Alaska itineraries directly from the Porter website or via third-party agencies.

Porter flights from Toronto to California are expected to start in January.

The new routes will allow passengers to fly directly into major Alaska Airlines hubs in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Connections via shared Canadian airports are expected in early 2024.

Under the partnership, Alaska’s Mileage Plan members will also start earning points on Porter flights booked via Alaska Airlines from January and later in 2024. Both VIPorter and Mileage Plan members will earn miles in their respective loyalty programs no matter where they book their flights.