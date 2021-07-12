Porter to buy as many as 80 Embraer jets for $5.82-billion in bid to expand North American network

Regional carrier Porter Aviation Holdings Inc. is buying 80 Embraer jet aircraft for US$5.82-billion to expand its network across North America.
Porter plans to fly Embraer E195-E2 jets from Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto Pearson airport to U.S., Mexico and Caribbean destinations, launching in the second half of 2022. The expansion will see Porter competing directly with Air Canada and Westjet Airlines Ltd. across North America.
“We are bringing Porter’s distinct style of service to dozens of new North American cities,” said Michael Deluce, Porter’s president and chief executive. “We believe that now is the right time to make this investment as the pandemic resets the aviation landscape.
Porter made firm commitments for 30 Brazilian-made Embraer planes and has options to buy up to 50 additional jets. The E2 aircraft can carry up to 146 passengers. Porter expects the expansion to create up to 6,000 new jobs, if the carrier acquires 80 aircraft.
Porter will continue to offer regional flights from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, near downtown Toronto. The airline shut down its flights in March, 2020, due to the pandemic, and plans to resume operations on September 8.
