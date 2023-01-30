Unifor and CWA Canada say Postmedia PNC-A-T has cut more than 75 jobs by outsourcing the printing and insertingof the Windsor Star.

The unions say printing is being transferred to a Toronto printer, and the papers will then be shipped back to Windsor for distribution, while inserting will now be done at a plant in London, Ont.

The printing plant workers are covered by Unifor, while CWA Canada represents the inserting members.

Unifor and CWA Canada say they are protesting the decision and urging Postmedia to reconsider.

Unifor says it became aware of planned cuts by Postmedia on Jan. 24, and official notice of the closure of the plant came on Friday.

Postmedia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News that the company planned to lay off 11 per cent of its editorial staff broke last week.