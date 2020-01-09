 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Postmedia reports first-quarter loss as drop in print revenue offsets digital gain

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Postmedia Network Canada, the owner of National Post and other newspapers, reported their first-quarter results today.

The Canadian Press

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. had a $3-million loss in its first quarter as overall revenue declined 8.5 per cent from a year earlier due to lower print advertising and circulation revenue.

The owner of the National Post and other newspapers says overall revenue was $156.7 million for the three months ended Nov. 30, down from $171.3 million a year earlier.

Digital advertising revenue was up 11.1 per cent but overall digital revenue rose only $2.8 million to $35.6 million, while print advertising revenue dropped $12.9 million to $64.14 million and print circulation fell $3.1 million to $50.3 million.

Postmedia says the quarter’s net loss amounted to three cents per share, compared with a two-cent per share loss a year earlier.

Most expense items for the quarter were down or flat year-over-year, but restructuring-related costs were substantially higher at $8.6 million – up from $2.7 million a year earlier.

Operating income before depreciation, amortizing and restructuring expenses was down $300,000, helped by a recovery of $2.4 million related to journalism tax credits.

