A security guard stands by the front reception desk at Postmedia's Toronto headquarters on March 12, 2018.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

A Postmedia Network Corp. PNC-B-T memo obtained by The Canadian Press shows the newspaper publisher has shuffled editors of its Prairies papers a day after it announced 11 per cent of staff would be laid off.

The memo says Lorne Motley, vice-president of editorial for the west and editor-in-chief for the Calgary Herald and Sun, will become a regional editor-in-chief. The new position will put him in charge of the Calgary Herald and Sun, Edmonton Journal and Sun, the Saskatoon Star Phoenix, Regina Leader Post and Winnipeg Sun.

Under Motley, Monica Zurowski will serve as a deputy editor in Calgary, while Dave Breakenridge in Edmonton, Ashley Trask in Saskatoon and Mark Hamm in Winnipeg will be managing editors.

Colin McGarrigle, editor-in-chief of the Edmonton Journal, will move to become a managing editor in Regina under Motley.

The memo also shared that Russell Wangersky, editor-in-chief of the Regina Leader-Post and the Saskatoon Star Phoenix, will leave Postmedia.

Postmedia said it would not comment on internal memos.

The memo comes a day after an audio recording of a Postmedia town hall obtained by The Canadian Press revealed cuts would be made to the company’s roster of 650 journalists.