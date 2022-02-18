Toronto-based Postmedia has announced it will purchase all of the daily and weekly newspapers owned by New Brunswick’s Irving family.

Postmedia says it has reached an agreement to buy all outstanding shares of Brunswick News Inc., which is part of J. D. Irving Ltd.

Brunswick’s stable of daily newspapers in New Brunswick includes the Telegraph-Journal in Saint John, the Times and Transcript in Moncton and The Daily Gleaner in Fredericton.

The proposed deal includes acquisition of Brunswick’s digital properties and parcel delivery business.

Postmedia has offered J. D. Irving $7.5-million in cash and $8.6-million in shares of Postmedia at an implied price of $2.10 per variable voting share.

The transaction is subject to various closing conditions, including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

