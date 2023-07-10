Open this photo in gallery: Postmedia signage is pictured at the head office in Toronto, on June 28, 2023.Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press

The country’s two largest newspaper publishers have ended negotiations to merge, saying they were unable to come to an agreement on the terms.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. PNC-A-T, which owns 130 properties including the National Post, and Toronto Star parent company Nordstar Capital LP said on June 27 they were in non-binding discussions to create a new entity with greater scale in response to the “existential threat” facing journalism, and to better compete with digital giants such as Google and Facebook.

But Postmedia said in a press release Monday that the talks have ended. “The need for creative solutions and foundational transformation in our industry remains. Our continued focus is on protecting and ensuring Canadians’ access to reliable information,” said Postmedia chief executive Andrew MacLeod.

The transaction contemplated last month would have combined Postmedia’s publications with Nordstar’s Metroland Media Group division, which include dozens of community and daily newspapers. The companies would have shared operating control. Postmedia shareholders would have owned a 56-per-cent economic interest in the new entity while Nordstar, owner of about 70 titles and controlled by Jordan Bitove, would have held a 44-per-cent stake.

A new company would also have been formed to manage the editorial operations of the Toronto Star, with Nordstar holding a 65 per cent stake and Mr. Bitove staying on as publisher.

“Our industry is experiencing a lot of turmoil, the uncertainty it creates is challenging for all of us. I expect this to continue for the foreseeable future,” Mr. MacLeod wrote in an internal memo on Monday. “We have the continued support of our stakeholders and board.”