 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Potential strike by CP Rail workers is latest blow to rail backlog

Potential strike by CP Rail workers is latest blow to rail backlog

Jen Skerritt
Bloomberg News

Thousands of workers at Canada’s second-largest railway could walk off the job as early as Tuesday, adding to the transport woes that have stranded commodities across the nation’s Prairies.

More than 3,000 of Canadian Pacific Railway train conductors, engineers and electrical workers represented by Teamsters Canada and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers could walk off the job as early as Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time if a negotiated settlement isn’t reached, according to a Teamsters Canada statement Saturday. Teamsters members voted 98.1 per cent to reject the company’s final offer on Friday.

“CP is offering more of the same contract language that workers just voted to reject a few hours ago,” Doug Finnson, president of Teamsters Canada, said in the statement. “The company clearly isn’t serious about reaching a negotiated settlement.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company will continue to meet with the unions in the hopes of reaching an agreement, CP said Saturday in a statement. The railway has started its contingency plan for a work stoppage and will work with customers to ensure a “smooth, efficient and safe wind down of operations,” according to the statement.

Rail Capacity The uncertainty over a possible labor disruption comes after a lack of adequate rail capacity led to piles of commodities being stuck on Canada’s Prairies this winter, including grain, oil and lumber.

A potential work stoppage that lasts even a week could cause “serious financial consequences” for grain shippers, said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Western Grain Elevator Association, which represents the nation’s largest exporters, including Richardson International and Viterra Inc. Exporters are already facing reputational damage from last winter’s capacity shortage and a strike could be another service failure to explain to customers, he said.

“To have zero movement on one of our two major railways in Canada is a very big deal,” Sobkowich said Saturday by phone. “I can tell you the longer it goes on, the greater the impact will be.”

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.