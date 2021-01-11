 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Power Corp. arm Sagard launches private-equity unit

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Paul Desmarais III poses for a portrait in Toronto, on Jan. 7, 2020.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Power Corp. of Canada’s alternative-investment arm Sagard Holdings is launching a private-equity business that will focus on middle-market investments in Canada.

The new business is set to open Feb. 1 and will be led by Marie-Claude Boisvert, an industry veteran in private equity and former partner at Clearspring Capital Partners. She will begin her role this month along with partner Patrick Daignault, a former senior director of direct private equity at PSP Investments.

Over the past several years, Sagard Holdings has been building its investment presence across several asset classes, including private equity in Europe, private credit, health care royalties and venture capital. This is the first time it will enter the private-equity space in Canada, however.

Story continues below advertisement

Sagard chairman and chief executive officer Paul Desmarais III said the new business is part of the company’s plan to become a major competitor in alternative-asset management in Canada.

“[The launch] builds on our many years of successful [private-equity] investing in Europe as well as our middle-market lending business in North America,” Mr. Desmarais said.

Sagard is making its entry into the private-equity market in Canada after many deals were put on pause last year owing to the COVID-19. Private-equity companies were left trying to deploy a lot of cash with very few deals on the table.

Despite that, Adam Vigna, Sagard’s chief investment officer, said opportunities in the middle market in Canada are greater today during COVID-19 than in the past. For example, he said Sagard’s credit business has seen about 20- to 25 per cent more deals than it did prior to COVID.

Ms. Boisvert said the company is looking to raise about $400-million from investors in its first private-equity fund and will aim to target companies that have at least $10-million in annual profit. The fund, she said, will have an all-purpose mandate but will focus on industries where Sagard has done well in the past, such as business services, manufacturing, industrial and financial services. It will avoid some industries, such as resources and commodities-related sectors.

“We are focused on healthy industries, ones that are not overly cyclical and have an opportunity for incremental growth versus the market itself, whether by consolidation of a fragmented industry or launching a new business unit altogether, “ Ms. Boisvert said in an interview.

Sagard will use its own capital to back the new private-equity division. While financial details are not being released, Mr. Vigna said fund sponsors typically contribute 10 per cent of the financing for a new fund, and the rest is raised from investors. (Historically, in other Sagard businesses, such as Sagard Credit Partners, the company has contributed 10 per cent of funds.)

Story continues below advertisement

Sagard now manages US$5-billion in assets, of which more than US$2-billion came in during 2020. “COVID-19 has been an extremely busy time for us,” Mr. Vigna said.

For private equity, Ms. Boisvert said the middle market has become an “uncrowded” segment with certain “well-established” investors moving up-market for larger investments. As a result, Sagard’s “sweet spot” – companies within the $10-million profit range – has less competition targeting the segment.

“We are in a strong position to enter the mid-market space with a targeted $400-million fund, with capital to deploy and the ability to build a talented team of experienced investors from day one, and access to the Sagard ecosystem with a network, resources and reputation you generally don’t have when you launch a new fund,” Ms. Boisvert said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies