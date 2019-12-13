 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Power Corp’s Demarais brothers set to retire

Clare O’Hara Wealth Management Reporter
Investment giant Power Corp.’s co-CEOS are set to retire amidst a company overhaul that will simplify its corporate structure and boost share price for investors.

After 23 years at the helm, Paul Desmarais, Jr. and André Desmarais will retire from their roles. Jeffrey Orr, president and CEO of Power Financial, will become president and CEO of Power Corporation.

Both Paul and Andre will remain with the company as chairman and deputy chairman, respectively, of Power Corporation’s Board of Directors.

The executive shuffle was announced on Friday morning along with plans to eliminate the current dual-holding company structure and consolidate ownership of the group’s financial services operating companies, which house subsidiaries Great-West Lifeco Inc. and IGM Financial Inc.

“The Reorganization is a natural step that reflects our evolution from a diversified holding company into one that is primarily focused on financial services,” said André Desmarais, Power Corp.’s deputy chairman and Co-CEO, said in a statement.

As a result of the consolidation, Power Financial minority shareholders will receive 1.05 Power Corp. subordinate voting shares and cash in exchange for their Power Financial common shares – a net asset value that is $4.50 higher than NAV of their current shares - an 11-per-cent increase.

Upon completion of the reorganization, Power Corp. – which currently has more than $1.5-trillion in assets - will own all of the Power Financial common shares. (Power Finanical’s preferred shares and debt securities will remain outstanding.)

“Simplifying our corporate structure will make it easier to understand and value [Power Corp] appropriately,” said

Jeff Orr, Power Financial president and CEO, in a statement. “At the same time, the more targeted strategy will allow us to better focus our investments and our efforts to create and return value to shareholders.

