Power Corp.’s fintech venture fund Portag3 raises $198-million

Power Corp. of Canada-backed Portag3 Ventures has raised close to $200-million for its second financial technology venture fund, drawing nearly half of the money from investors outside the Montreal conglomerate.

Portag3 said Tuesday said that while it had reached the first close on its second fund at $198-million, commitments already received will put the total at well over $300-million when the fund closes. Outside investors include National Bank of Canada, Intact Financial Corp., Guardian Capital Group, Equitable Bank , La Capitale Insurance and Financial Group and SSQ Insurance, while the other half of the funds come from Power-controlled entities Power Financial Corp., IGM Financial Inc. and Great West Lifeco Inc., the backers of Portag3’s first fund two years ago.

“The early success of our first fund has allowed us to broaden our investor base to include highly strategic capital providers from outside the Power Financial group of companies, which will only strengthen our ability to support ambitious and creative fintech entrepreneurs,” said Paul Desmarais III, Executive Chairman and senior vice-president of Power, in a release.

Portag3 and other Power entities control Toronto online financial services startup Wealthsimple Financial Inc. and last month led a US$30-million investment in Toronto artificial intelligence startup Integrate.ai. It has also backed Canadian startups League, Borrowell and Wave Financial and funded a number of venture funds including Real Ventures and White Star Capital. Portag3 has also backed foreign early-stage firms including French digital health insurance provider Alan and LA-based roboadvisor Albert Corp. It’s all part of a $250-million-plus bet that Power has made on early-stage tech companies in recent years as its core businesses have struggled to create value for shareholders.