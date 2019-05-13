 Skip to main content

Report on Business Power Financial profit falls 8.5 per cent, missing expectations

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Power Financial profit falls 8.5 per cent, missing expectations

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Power Financial Corp. posted first-quarter net earnings of $536 million, down from $586 million during the same period a year earlier and missing expectations.

The Montreal-based company’s profit during the three-month period ended March 31 amounted to 75 cents per share, a drop from 82 cents during the same quarter in 2018.

Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of 78 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Story continues below advertisement

Power Financial holds majority stakes in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Wealthsimple Financial Corp., as well as a minority stake in Pargesa Holding.

The company’s quarterly earnings from its life insurance companies, which includes the Canada Life Assurance Co., amounted to $444 million, down from $495 million a year earlier.

Power Financial’s profits from IGM and Pargesa during the quarter rose slightly to $110 million and $46 million, respectively, from $107 million and $44 million in 2018.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter