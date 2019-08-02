 Skip to main content

Power Financial second-quarter profit takes hit from sale of U.S. insurance business

Power Financial second-quarter profit takes hit from sale of U.S. insurance business

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Power Financial Corp. says its net earnings decreased 33 per cent in the second quarter on lower revenues and a substantial charge resulting from the sale of its U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business.

The Montreal-based company says it earned $443-million or 66 cents per share, down from $658-million or 92 cents per share a year earlier.

The result included a $146-million charge, 92 per cent of which related to the June sale by Great-West Life and Annuity to Protective Life Insurance Company of the U.S. operations for $1.6-million.

Excluding the one-time items, adjusted earnings were down 10.5 per cent to $589-million from $658-million in the prior year.

That equalled 88 cents per share, one cent per share better than forecast by analysts and down from 92 cents per share in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenues were $3.5-billion, compared with $11.4-billion a year earlier which included the U.S. business.

Power Financial holds majority stakes in Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial and Wealthsimple Financial Corp., as well as a minority stake in Pargesa Holding.

