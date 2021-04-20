 Skip to main content
PrairieSky profit doubles as higher energy prices boost revenues

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. says its net income more than doubled in the first quarter on a nearly 13 per cent increase in revenues on a rise in crude oil and natural gas prices.

The Calgary-based company, which collects royalties from oil and gas production on lands for which it has the petroleum mineral rights, says it earned $18.8 million or eight cents per share.

That’s up from $8.6 million or four cents per share a year earlier when the COVID-19 pandemic had a big impact on the economy

Revenues for the three months ended March 31 were $59.5 million, up from $52.7 million a year earlier and $47 million in the prior quarter.

Royalty production averaged 19,380 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 22,160 boe/d a year ago.

It says it realized an average of $55.71 per barrel for oil in the first quarter, up from an average of $42.80 in the first quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, its realized natural gas price rose to $2.45 per thousand cubic feet, up from $1.57 a year earlier.

