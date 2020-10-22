 Skip to main content
Precision Drilling reports $28.5-million third-quarter loss, revenue down 56% from year ago

Open this photo in gallery

Precision Drilling Corp. trainees learn lay down drill pipe on a rig floor, at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on Jan. 20, 2016. Precision Drilling Corp. reported $3.5-million losses in its latest quarter.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Precision Drilling Corp. says it lost $28.5 million in its latest quarter as revenue fell 56 per cent compared with a year ago.

The Calgary-based oilfield services company says the loss amounted to 10 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a loss of $3.5 million or a penny per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue for its third quarter totalled $164.8 million, down from $375.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Precision says the drop in revenue came as customers cut drilling programs in response to the global economic slowdown.

The company had an average of 45 active drilling rigs in the third quarter, down from 47 in the second quarter and 123 in the third quarter of 2019.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
