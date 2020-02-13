 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Precision Drilling shares jump by 10 per cent on earnings beat despite lower revenue

Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Trainees learn to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on Jan. 20, 2016. Shares in Precision Drilling Corp. jumped by 10 per cent on TSX Thursday.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Shares in Precision Drilling Corp. jumped by 10 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday after it reported fourth-quarter revenue and earnings that beat expectations.

The Calgary-based driller says it had a net loss of $1.06 million on revenue of $372 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $198 million (mainly due to a goodwill writedown) on revenue of $427 million in the same period of 2018.

The figures beat analyst expectations of a net loss of $16.6 million on revenue of $357 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

In early trading, Precision shares rose by as much as 17 cents to $1.83. Their 52-week high of $4.06 was set last April.

The company’s 13 per cent decline in revenue was blamed on lower oil and gas drilling activity in both Canada and the United States, offset by higher activity in its international operations.

It reported a net after-tax loss of $15 million in the quarter due to decommissioning drilling and other equipment that no longer meets technology standards.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies