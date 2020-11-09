Premium Brands, coalition of Mi’kmaq First Nations acquire Clearwater Seafoods

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. and a group of Mi’kmaq First Nations, led by Membertou First Nation, are jointly buying Clearwater Seafoods Inc., a partnership that will facilitate the largest investment in the seafood industry by a Canadian Indigenous group.

Halifax-based Clearwater is the largest holder of shellfish licenses and quotas in Canada, and in March the company announced a strategic review. Late Monday Premium Brands announced it is teaming up with a group of Mi’kmaq First Nations to acquire Clearwater together for $8.25 per share in cash.

The joint venture will be equally owned by Premium Brands and the coalition of Mi’kmaq First Nations. “This is a transformational moment for all the participating Mi’kmaq communities,” chief Terry Paul of Membertou First Nation said in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

The transaction relates to offshore fishing and is not related to the “moderate livelihood” inshore fishery that has been at the centre of conflict between Mi’kmaq and non-First Nations lobster fishermen in recent months.

“This is strictly a commercial transaction and our investment in a commercial offshore fishery is completely separate from our commercial inshore and moderate livelihood fisheries,” Mr. Paul said. “We are still incredibly committed to our other fisheries and to our communities on the moderate livelihood fishery.”

Clearwater had a market value of $470-million at the end of trading Monday, and the acquisition price pegs Clearwater’s total value, including debt, close to $1-billion.

The purchase price represents a 14 per cent premium to Clearwater’s closing price Monday – and a 60 per cent premium to the Clearwater’s weighted-average stock price before the strategic review was announced. The company’s share price had fallen in recent years, and before the deal’s announcement Clearwater was worth roughly half of its 2016 value.

Based in Richmond, B.C., Premium Brands has grown from a local purveyor of pork to a North American powerhouse that does business with Starbucks and controls more than 40 brands of meats and seafood and also supplies the Keg and Boston Pizza.

The company is known as a serial acquirer that scoops up smaller businesses, such as Oberto Sausage Company and Buddy’s Kitchen, and folds them into a larger conglomerate. Premium Brands' share price has soared 168 per cent over the past five years.

Over time, Premium Brands has shown its interest in acquiring seafood companies, having purchased Ready Seafood, Maine Coast, and recently Allseas Fisheries. While it is rare for a company of Clearwater’s size to become available, there had been some apprehension from analysts about the acquisition after rumours of it spread over the past month.

Story continues below advertisement

“Premium Brand’s balance sheet is in its best shape in more than two years,” CIBC World Markets analyst John Zamparo wrote in a recent note last week after the company reported strong quarterly earnings. “We support ongoing M&A, but believe that more attractive opportunities exist.”

Many of Premium Brands' acquisitions have been funded with debt, which has hurt its leverage levels in the past. To help allay any debt worries this time around, Premium Brands is selling $200-million of new shares in a bought deal financing to help fund the Clearwater deal. Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board has also agreed to purchase an additional $50-million. CPPIB originally invested $200-million in Premium Brands for a 7.1 per cent stake in May, 2019.

The seven participating Mi’kmaq communities will be financing their portion of the deal through a $250-million loan arranged by the First Nations Finance Authority, a not-for-profit organization established by the federal government and run by Indigenous groups to improve access to capital for First Nations communities.

Premium Brands did not return a request for comment, but in a statement chief executive George Paleologou said the company is “pleased to be playing a role in this historic opportunity to significantly enhance First Nations' participation in Canada’s east coast commercial fisheries.” In a statement, Clearwater said the acquisition is supported by 64 per cent of shareholders.

With files from Andrew Willis

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.