President’s Choice to participate in buck-a-beer for limited time

Loblaw Companies Ltd. says some of its President’s Choice beer will sell for a loonie for a limited time to celebrate the return of buck-a-beer in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford lowered the minimum price of a bottle or can of beer with an alcohol volume below 5.6 per cent to $1 from $1.25.

The PC promotion begins Aug. 27 at the Beer Store, where some of the brand’s products will sell for $13.20 for a dozen bottles or $26.40 for 24 bottles.

The extra charge covers a deposit fee.

The company did not say when the promotion would end.

Many of the province’s craft beer brewers have spoken out against the new minimum, saying there is no way for them to maintain quality and offer their products at that price.