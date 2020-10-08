Privacy commissioner warns of risks to sensitive data from telemedicine and remote learning

Canada’s top privacy watchdog cautioned that telemedicine and e-learning platforms that saw massive uptake during the pandemic could pose significant risks to sensitive information as he repeated on Thursday longtime warnings that the country’s laws are out of step with the digital economy.
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada tabled his annual report in Parliament, signalling that the country faces an economic threat from trading partners if it does not align privacy legislation such as the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) with jurisdictions such as the European Union and California. Both locations establish strong digital privacy and data-collection rights and have significant monetary penalties for companies that don’t comply with regulatory consumer protections.
Commissioner Daniel Therrien has pushed the federal government for years to update federal privacy legislation, prompting discussion among lawmakers but little change save for promises to review laws and the development of a “digital charter” last year to clarify Canadians' rights online. As a result, Mr. Therrien has argued that Canada’s privacy laws are stuck in the year 2000 – when PIPEDA was introduced, well before Big Tech giants such as Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google led the building of a digital economy centred on collecting and building patterns out of consumer data.
Asked by The Globe and Mail if he felt he would ever get traction in modernizing federal law, Mr. Therrien said that he hoped provinces would force Ottawa’s hand: Quebec is considering European-style legislation, and he has hopes for other provinces to do the same as well.
“I don’t think it would be a tenable situation if Ontario, Quebec, B.C. and a few others had strong privacy legislation but federal legislation was not similarly amended,” he said. “Something would have to give.”
He also warned that the EU’s review of trading partners' privacy legislation could put Canada in the crosshairs soon. Its European General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, is one of the world’s strongest consumer-focused regulations, and the European Commission regularly reviews trading partners' privacy legislation to ensure safe, compatible data transmission from member countries.
“Our understanding is that the European Commission will make a decision about the adequacy of Canada’s laws in the not-too-distant future,” Mr. Therrien said.
Much of the report warned of the consequences of fast-growing digital technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though his office signed off on the Ottawa-approved COVID Alert app after it complied with the Commissioner’s privacy principles, the report warned that “there is still a possibility that third parties may seek to compel app users to disclose information as to their use of the app, including any exposure notifications.”
Similarly, Mr. Therrien warned that the lack of a legal framework around contemporary data collection practices posed a risk to Canadians adjusting to new work and school technologies in the pandemic. The fast rise of telemedicine, he said, could pose a risk to doctor-patient confidentiality. And e-learning platforms, he said, have the potential to to collect sensitive data about learning disabilities or other behavioural issues. He did not name any specific companies or platforms.
“Do you want your conversations with doctors available to companies and used in a profile that will affect your future life? Obviously, the answer is no,” the Commissioner said in a press conference Thursday. " Do you want the information of our children to be collected by companies for purposes that have nothing to do with education? … Again, the answer is no."
A spokesperson for federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, who promised a review of privacy laws last year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
