Confidential Ontario health-data discussions leave experts worried patient privacy at risk

The Ontario government is planning to change the rules around how health data can be shared, but experts are concerned some reforms could put patient privacy at risk.
The Globe and Mail has obtained a confidential Ministry of Health slide presentation from consultations in October about modernizing Ontario’s Personal Health Information Protection Act, or PHIPA. The document proposes making health care data more broadly available to both health care practitioners as well as innovators and researchers, including to stimulate economic development.
Unnamed provincial officials wrote in the presentation that they hope to remove inefficiencies from Ontario’s health care system while encouraging data sharing to broadly improve health care. Privacy experts, however, worry that the Ministry’s promises laid out in the document do not contain sufficient protections to ensure Ontarians’ health data does not wind up in the wrong hands.
When health data is aggregated on a large scale, it has the potential to help researchers find new causes of or treatments for disease – but this is often prevented due to paper-based record-keeping or the inability to share data across jurisdictions. Without precautions to anonymize health care data, though, it could be made public by bad actors or used by third parties such as insurers or marketers for profit.
Ontario is set to announce a new digital-health strategy Wednesday afternoon after teasing some early changes in its fall economic statement omnibus bill. The announcement will outline Ontario’s plans about streamlining local healthcare systems and making data more shareable while remaining private, Health Ministry spokesperson Hayley Chazan said Wednesday morning.
“As part of this first step, the government is also adding provisions that would penalize individuals and organizations that do not respect patient privacy,” she wrote in an e-mail.
Many of the proposed PHIPA changes in the October presentation are still under discussion - and some of them bring serious concern to Ontario privacy advocates.
The October document promises to “de-identify” data – removing any information about a patient’s identity from health records to find patterns to improve technologies and healthcare practices. The presentation does not, however, promise to de-identify data in all cases where it would be used by others in the healthcare system that aren’t directly dealing with a patient.
“I support strongly de-identified data being used for much-needed health research purposes,” said former Ontario Privacy Commissioner Ann Cavoukian, a long-time advocate of embedding privacy principles into data collection. But, she continued, “You cannot make personally identifiable data available for research purposes or management. ... It’s far too sensitive, and it reveals a great deal of information about a lot of people.”
In a recent discussion paper about the broader provincial data strategy, too, the government listed “administrative health data” as a “high-value dataset” that could boost Ontario’s digital economy. The PHIPA consultation document makes numerous references to de-identifying data when being shared for the purposes of research or “innovation purposes that benefit the public,” including for “economic development.”
But even in the private sector, where startups could benefit from innovating with anonymized health-care data, there are concerns about the October proposals. Sachin Aggarwal, chief executive officer of Think Research, a Toronto-based startup using artificial-intelligence technology to help healthcare officials make decisions on patient treatment, said that the consultation document lacks a number of important promises made in other jurisdictions.
Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, considered a global benchmark for privacy legislation, has strict limits on the processing of health data, and requires explicit consent from individuals for data processing.
“Any changes to PHIPA need to be balanced with new modern rights for citizens, including a right to know how their data is being used and to opt out,” Mr. Aggarwal said. While he sees the province’s push for health data as a good move for innovation, he said that healthcare innovators "gain trust and legitimacy when citizens can make informed decisions about how we can use that data.”
While the province has done public consultations on its broader data strategy, details about its PHIPA modernization plans came as a surprise to privacy advocates who were shown details by The Globe. “These are big things, and they need to be open and transparent, with more public input,” said Teresa Scassa, the Canada Research Chair in Information Law and Policy at the University of Ottawa.
The PHIPA consultation document also proposes creating a new offence for “willfully re-identifying de-identified data.” Ms. Scassa said that the province would need to outline clearer controls around what that constitutes - because the health-data sets could be used to profile individuals and communities when combined with other population data available to groups such as marketers or insurers. This, she continued, “might affect services they receive or don’t, or affect insurance premiums.”
Ministry spokesperson Ms. Chazan said, however, that the province will “continue to consult” with Ontario’s privacy commissioner, patients and health providers as it moves to the next phase of its digital-health strategy.
The Globe asked the privacy watchdog’s office if Commissioner Brian Beamish or his team was part of the initial discussions; Mr. Beamish declined to comment.