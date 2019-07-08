 Skip to main content

Report on Business Privacy watchdogs launch investigation over Desjardins data breach

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Desjardins is facing legal fallout from the data breach affecting 2.9 million members.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A pair of privacy watchdogs are launching an investigation after a data breach at Desjardins Group that affected nearly three million members.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada and its Quebec equivalent say the probes will examine whether the Desjardins was in compliance with federal and provincial laws around personal information protection.

The financial co-operative operates mainly in Quebec, where it is subject to provincial law, but falls under federal privacy law for its activities elsewhere in Canada.

Desjardins was already facing legal fallout from the breach affecting 2.9 million members.

A pair of class-action lawsuits were initiated last month that allege the organization either violated its members’ privacy rights or showed negligence in safeguarding their personal and financial information.

The data includes social insurance numbers, names and addresses, and affects 2.7 million individual members and 173,000 business members.

