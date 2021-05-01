Private debt manager Bridging Finance placed in receivership as OSC investigates its activities

An Ontario court has placed alternative lender Bridging Finance Inc. in receivership and suspended chief executive David Sharpe’s control of the company as the Ontario Securities Commission investigates the money manager.
Bridging, which specializes in private debt and manages roughly $2-billion in assets under management, is now under the control of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, which will manage its affairs while the OSC investigates.
The OSC’s request for receivership was granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Friday and made public Saturday. With PwC now in charge, Bridging cannot issue or redeem any units of its investment funds, effectively freezing investor money for the time being.
Few details of the probe have been made public, but the OSC asked for a receiver “to ensure [Bridging’s] affairs are managed in the best interests of unitholders while OSC staff conduct an investigation into the business activities of [Bridging] and certain of its directors and officers,” according to a statement.
The court order was obtained late Friday, after markets closed, and on an ex-parte basis – which means that Bridging was given no notice of the application.
Before the receivership, Bridging was run by the husband and wife team of Mr. Sharpe and his wife Natasha. Mr. Sharpe served as CEO, while Ms. Sharpe was the company’s chief investment officer. The money manager was founded in 2012 and got its start providing alternative lending, known as bridge loans, to middle-market companies considered too risky for traditional bank financing.
Bridging has grown steadily over the past decade and now manages roughly $2-billion in assets under management. Private debt funds have attracted a lot of capital over the past decade because many wealthy individuals and institutional investors have looked for better yields than those now offered by government and corporate bonds.
As Bridging expanded, the money manager gained more clout on Bay Street and in December it appointed two new board members: David Allgood, formerly senior counsel to Dentons LLP and former general counsel at RBC, and Hugh O’Reilly, who was formerly the CEO of pension fund manager OPTrust.
However, the company has also faced some hurdles in the past few years.
In 2019, Bridging sold a 50 per cent stake in the business to an up-and-coming money manager named Gary Ng for about $50-million. Late in 2020, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) alleged that Mr. Ng had doctored records to make it look like his trading accounts held far more than they actually did. The regulator also alleged that forged statements had been offered up as collateral to lenders that backed his investment in a money manager, which the Globe later identified as Bridging.
IIROC also alleged that Mr. Ng forced documents to secure financing for his purchase of PI Financial for $100-million in 2018. In total, he had borrowed $172-million from a trio of lenders: Miami-based HIG Capital lent him $80-million; Vancouver-based RCM Capital gave him three loans totalling $60-million; and Bridging had lent him $32-million.
In January Bridging told the Globe that Mr. Ng ceased being a shareholder on March 3, 2020 – about a month after IIROC launched its probe. IIROC’s documents were silent on how much Mr. Ng has repaid, if anything, of his $32-million Bridging loan.
Bridging is also the senior secured creditor of Bondfield Construction Company Ltd., which sought bankruptcy protection in 2019 – a collapse that has been called the most devastating in the history of Canada’s construction sector.
Bondfield, which had more than a $1-billion in high-profile construction projects in the works – including Toronto’s Union Station and St. Michael’s Hospital – turned to Bridging in 2017 when the builder found itself in a liquidity crisis. Bridging provided the company with a $80-million loan facility for one year, with a 13.5 per cent interest rate calculated daily.
When Bondfield collapsed, Bridging initiated a lawsuit against Bondfield’s former president, John Aquino. According to legal filings from 2019, Bondfield still had a debt to Bridging of nearly $52-million.
The COVID-19 pandemic also put stress on Bridging’s business model because its loans tend to be illiquid, which means investor redemptions cannot be easily funded in times of market stress. In April, 2020, the money manager was forced to temporarily suspend redemptions as it navigated the credit market storm.
Late last year Bridging sought unitholder approval to change the terms on five of its funds, giving the money manager more control over when investors would be allowed to redeem. In some cases, Bridging sought permission to accept or reject redemption requests in its sole discretion. Unitholders approved the requests for all five funds.
Neither Mr. Sharpe nor Ms. Sharpe responded to requests for comment for this story.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.