Open this photo in gallery: Windermere House, located on Lake Muskoka, is photographed on June 14. The original Windermere House was destroyed by a fire in 1996. It was rebuilt in 1997 and new ownership today continues to make improvements to the Muskoka property.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The drive along a non-descript country road outside of Bracebridge, Ont., stretches through kilometres of pine trees and a thin strip of sky. But the illusion of moving deeper into wilderness is shattered as the road suddenly opens up into a breathtaking view of Windermere House, a grand white Victorian inn, with its two towers looming over Lake Rosseau.

Once called “the Lady of the Lake,” the three-storey lodge north of Toronto dates back to the 1870s. Its founder, Thomas Aitken, settled in Muskoka from Scotland as a farmer. When his farming business proved unsuccessful, he began advertising the property to hunters and fishermen, who became the first guests of the Windermere resort.

Today, it’s a luxury retreat for those looking to get away from the big cities and indulge in fine dining, playing pickleball and paddle boarding in the summers.

On April 15, the property was acquired by some of the owners of Guelph-based commercial real estate company Skyline Group of Companies for $11-million. The hotel will be managed by B Hospitality, which also manages two other hotels in Cambridge, Ont., and Naples, Fl., through partial ownership by Skyline.

Skyline has allocated around $5-million in capital expenditures to this investment for the next five years, which will be used in part to winterize the hotel, allowing it to open year-round instead of only in the summers.

“Windermere will always be Windermere,” said Billie-Anne Arthur, managing director of B Hospitality, in an interview with The Globe and Mail. “What we’re looking to do is really enhance people’s experience.”

Windermere is one of several historic inns in Muskoka known for their nostalgic success, including Deerhurst Resort, built in 1896, and JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, built in 1894. Their history is a drawing card for residents and visitors who have generational ties to the area and romanticize over the simpler times when guests would arrive by steamer in the absence of roads.

“We meet so many people that worked here, or their father or their grandfather worked here. So, it’s been interesting to hear the connection of Windermere throughout the community and further,” Ms. Arthur said.

Preserving Windermere’s history is important to the community in Muskoka. In 1996, when the inn was completely destroyed by fire during the filming of Hollywood’s The Long Kiss Goodnight, locals asked the former owners to rebuild it exactly as it was, which they did, as author Susan Pryke said in the book Windermere House: The Tradition Continues.

“The building’s ownership group all have small-town roots themselves, and understand the nostalgia and pride that this property brings to people who live and vacation here,” Joe Hall, regional director of sales and marketing at B Hospitality, said in a press release.

Since the acquisition, most of the changes at Windermere are what Ms. Arthur refers to as “cosmetic.” Management has worked on landscaping the gardens, upscaling the dining experience, performing repairs around the house and updating the decor.

Open this photo in gallery: Aaron Clyne, director of culinary for B Hospitality, is photographed in the main kitchen at Windermere House, located on Lake Muskoka, on June 14.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The pub will still serve the classic beer-battered fish and chips, while executive chef Aaron Clyne is working on bringing innovations to the restaurant and sourcing locally. One of the items on the menu is a braised short rib, from an Ontario grass-fed cut, served with potato Robuchon. All of the proteins served at the restaurant are from the region, with the exception of some of the seafoods, including a Vancouver Island sablefish.

The four-bedroom quaint cottage, which Ms. Arthur says was once owned by Mr. Aitken, will be renovated to welcome guests willing to pay roughly $1,200 per night starting in the fall. Management is also turning the Tenplex – ten attached lofts that currently serve as dormitories for the employees – into rentable units, increasing capacity from 56 suites to 66.

Part of Skyline’s investment will go into preparing the hotel for all four seasons. In the winter, B Hospitality is planning to build a skating rink as well as throw end-of-year parties.

While a looming recession could threaten spending on leisure and entertainment, Ms. Arthur says the investment in Windermere makes sense because “the heat is on” in the hospitality business.

“We already see the demand for corporate retreats in the fall, we’ve seen demand for Christmas parties,” she added.

Economic concerns aside, long-time guests are returning to reminisce about Windermere. Sitting in the verandah with a view to the garden and the lake, Glenys Babcock, 87, enjoyed a plate of mussels while conversing with her friends Karin and Michael Foss. She recalled the time when she was 17 and a high-school student working a summer job as a waitress at Windermere.

She remembers fondly the good tips from customers, eating leftover lobster thermidor and swimming in the lake in the afternoons during her breaks from work.

Ms. Babcock says she hasn’t noticed major changes in Windermere, and it still conjures memories of “happy summers.” She moved on to university to pursue teaching and librarianship, and only returned to the inn later as a guest.

“We’ll be back this summer with the families in July and August,” she said.

“We’ll come back. We always do.”