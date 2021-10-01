 Skip to main content
Private Schools 2021

What prospective students and parents need to know before making the decision

Families continue to jump to private school amid the pandemic

Private school administrators say the pandemic has spurred more inquiries from parents and boosted enrolment numbers.

Is private school the right financial decision for your family?

When it comes to deciding whether or not private school is the right choice for your child, parents may be overwhelmed by the financial considerations. Financial experts say that the smart way to evaluate this choice is to look at it from a holistic and long-term perspective.

Financial assistance paves the way for private school attendance

The latest data from Statistics Canada reveal the median after-tax income for Canadian households and unattached individuals was $62,900 in 2019. This means for many families, private school education is financially impossible.

Experts say trust your instincts when it comes to choosing a school for your child

Each school has its own offerings, but it might be the feeling you and your child get in the space that sets a school apart.

Pandemic pushes more classes outside

The benefits of bringing nature into the classroom are well documented in research. Studies have shown that outdoor learning helps kids gain self-confidence, boosts childhood brain development and improves academic performance.

Mental health literacy key to helping students stay well

Increase in demand for child and youth mental health services in Canada in recent years might suggest that today’s students are struggling more than previous generations, but it could also suggest they feel more empowered to address mental health needs.

Schools boost mental health supports as in-class learning returns

As early as 2014, Canadian researchers have been sounding the alarm over the rising volume of children and youth seeking mental health services, and the lack of adequate resources available to support them.

Closing gaps in math learning

Preliminary research on the effect of school closures during the pandemic shows that primary school students likely made little or no progress during periods of remote learning. The impact of this delay on students’ math performance is a particular concern for parents, kids and teachers returning to school this year.

New private school programs born out of pandemic challenges

Outdoor learning, farming, new partnerships, and a new version of the library part of latest changes at private schools.

Choosing between day school and boarding

Some students attend day school first and transition to being a boarder as they approach their final years before university.

