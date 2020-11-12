Productivity-boosting investments necessary to pay off COVID-19 debts and undo economic damage, Wilkins says

Canada needs to focus on productivity-boosting investments if it wants to pay for government debt taken on during the COVID-19 crisis and undo the severe economic damage from the pandemic, Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said.
In a speech by video conference to the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, the central bank’s No. 2 official stressed that the pandemic has left scars on the Canadian and global economies that have reduced their potential for growth once the pandemic has passed.
“It’s not too early for an open discussion about life after COVID-19,” Ms. Wilkins said. “We need to set our sights higher to help businesses create good jobs and to make high debt loads more manageable.”
As a result of the damage inflicted to the economy by the pandemic, the Bank of Canada recently cut its estimates for annual growth in potential output – the amount the economy can produce when operating at full capacity – to about 1 per cent a year from 2020 through 2023, down from pre-COVID estimates of about 1.8 per cent.
It also cut its global potential-output growth estimate for the next several years to about 2.5 per cent from 3.25 per cent, and its U.S. estimate to 1.25 per cent from nearly 2 per cent pre-COVID – an indication of expected weakness in Canada’s key export markets that will also weigh on the Canadian economy.
Ms. Wilkins said that roughly three-quarters of the damage to Canada’s forecast potential growth stems from sharp declines in capital investment. The crisis has forced many companies to shutter their businesses and may force more to do so before it is over, while other companies are expected to remain cautious about major investment decisions, with uncertainty reigning over the prospects for demand to return and grow.
“Strong, sustainable growth would also help us to manage the heavy debt load that has piled up over the last decade and will continue to pile up because of COVID,” Ms. Wilkins said, by improving the government’s capacity to keep its revenues growing comfortably faster than its debt-service costs.
She said other factors in the decline relate to “scarring” in the labour force and to drags on productivity growth, as labour and capital race to adjust to deep disruptions across regions and sectors as a result of the pandemic.
“Many of those scars could become permanent without deliberate actions from all of us,” she said.
Ms. Wilkins called on both the public and private sector to invest in productivity-improving measures – such as infrastructure, education and retraining, innovation and green technology – to help lift the country out of what otherwise threatens to become a low-growth rut.
“You may ask how we can improve our productivity performance during a crisis – but there may be no better time,” she said, adding that post-Second-World-War investments were instrumental in propelling an era of strong productivity growth and economic prosperity.
“While analogies between the COVID-19 pandemic and wars are imperfect, both events force governments and businesses to adapt at speeds they previously thought impossible,” Ms. Wilkins said.
The speech is likely the final one Ms. Wilkins will make as senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada. The bank announced last week that Ms. Wilkins, 56, will leave the bank on Dec. 9, five months before her term ends. She had previously indicated that she wouldn’t seek a second term in the job.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.