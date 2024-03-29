Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: The Canada Revenue Agency offered some good news to taxpayers, saying it won’t require individuals with bare trusts to adhere to complex new tax-reporting requirements for the year 2023, except in a few cases. In less good news, the agency said it has fired more than 200 employees south of the border, while shares in Trump Media & Technology Group surged following the company’s debut on the NASDAQ. And speaking of ex-politicians, former Toronto mayor John Tory has a new gig.

Also: There were plenty of warnings about crises.