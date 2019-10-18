 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Protest against open-pit gold mining planned for Nova Scotia industry event

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Excavators work at Atlantic Gold Corporation's Touquoy open pit gold mine in Moose River Gold Mines, N.S. on June 6, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A public rally critical of open-pit mining practices was set to take place in the Halifax area Friday as business leaders get together to promote Nova Scotia’s growing gold industry.

Demonstrators planned to gather over the lunch hour during the Nova Scotia Gold Show at a hotel at the Halifax airport.

Sean Kirby, director of the Mining Association of Nova Scotia, said millions of dollars of investment are coming to the province.

Story continues below advertisement

But as industry speakers are discussed projects, protesters were set to hold an information session to discuss how to prevent further development of open-pit gold mines in the province.

Raymond Plourde, wilderness co-ordinator with the Ecology Action Centre, said his group disagrees with government providing funding for the private industry meeting.

He said there has been a lack of public consultation on the rising number of open-pit gold mines, which he said raise issues that include toxic residues, damage to watersheds and wilderness destruction.

The mining association said in a news release it has arranged space for anti-mining activists to hold a small demonstration outside the conference, adding it favours “respectful dialogue.”

The association said gold is essential for tech devices like phones and computers, is used to diagnose and treat illnesses, and is needed in surgical instruments like scalpels, pacemakers and heart stents.

Earlier this year, the industry faced criticism for its treatment of one critic of a proposed project by Atlantic Gold Corp.

John Perkins, a member of Sustainable Northern Nova Scotia, has launched a lawsuit against the company, the RCMP arresting officer and the Attorney General of Canada over his forcible removal from a public information session organized by the company in Sherbrooke, N.S., on May 23.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident received widespread attention after video captured by an audience member at the meeting was posted on social media.

The Australian company that owns Atlantic Gold, St Barbara Ltd., has declined comment on the incident as it is before the courts.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter