Proxy adviser Glass Lewis urges HBC shareholders to back Richard Baker bid

Shareholders of Hudson’s Bay Co. should not wait for a higher bid from private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc. and should support HBC executive chairman Richard Baker’s $1.1-billion privatization bid, according to proxy adviser Glass Lewis & Co.

Catalyst, which is led by financier Newton Glassman, has proposed to pay $11 per share for HBC. That is higher than Mr. Baker’s bid of $10.30 per share.

But the proxy adviser questioned whether Catalyst had “obtained sufficient funding commitments” and said the private equity company had not shown that it would be able to secure support from Mr. Baker’s group of shareholders that control 57 per cent of HBC’s stock.

The value offered by the Catalyst proposal is “illusory,” said Glass Lewis.

A shareholder vote on the Baker bid is scheduled for Dec. 17. In order for it to succeed, the majority of the remaining shareholders must support Mr. Baker’s offer. Catalyst, which has amassed a 17.5-per-cent stake in HBC, claims it has sufficient support from other dissident minority shareholders to block the bid.

The proxy adviser acknowledged that there were doubts that the Baker bid would clear the 75 per cent super majority hurdle but said it saw “no viable path” for Catalyst to win support from Mr. Baker’s group, which includes Rhone Capital LLC and Hanover Investments (Luxembourg) SA and Abrams Capital Management LP.

“We believe it would be nonsensical for the board to terminate” the Baker bid and “imprudent” for HBC shareholders to reject it, “simply for the opportunity to consider an alternative proposal that would ultimately stand no chance of being approved,” Glass Lewis said in its report.

The “yes” recommendation from Glass Lewis breaks with a “no” recommendation from influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. Last Friday, ISS said that HBC’s committee in charge of evaluating the bid handcuffed itself by recommending an agreement that defines a superior proposal as something that could never happen.

Catalyst and HBC are scheduled to face off at the Ontario Securities Commission Wednesday morning, with Catalyst seeking to have the Baker group's offer blocked or the shareholder vote postponed.

Catalyst did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

