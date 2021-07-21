U.S. subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco agrees to buy Prudential’s retirement business for $4.45-billion

The U.S. subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. has agreed to buy Prudential Financial Inc.’s full-service retirement business for $4.45-billion, including about $2.6-billion of capital to support the business.

The Winnipeg-based company says the acquisition reinforces Empower Retirement’s leadership position in the American retirement market.

Great-West says large expense and revenue synergies will create long-term value for its shareholders after incurring US$170-million in one-time integration costs and US$55-million of deal costs.

Story continues below advertisement

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Prudential’s retirement business covers 4,300 workplace savings plans with about four million participants and US$314-billion in assets under administration.

The addition increases Empower’s base to more than 16.6 million participants, 71,000 workplace savings plans and about US$1.4-trillion in assets under administration.

“Empower’s acquisition of Prudential’s full-service retirement business will add significant scale and capabilities, further solidifying its leadership position in the world’s largest retirement market,” stated Great-West CEO Paul Mahon.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.