Public sector union challenges 7-Eleven’s plan to serve liquor in stores

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Public sector union challenges 7-Eleven’s plan to serve liquor in stores

Anita Balakrishnan
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A 7-Eleven is shown in Palo Alto, Calif.

Paul Sakuma/The Associated Press

A union that represents many of Ontario’s liquor store workers said it objects to 7-Eleven’s recent liquor sales licence applications in Ontario, part of the retailer’s plan to serve alcohol in some of its stores.

The multinational convenience store chain said in February that it plans to serve Ontario-made beer and wine products, using trained servers during limited hours in certain areas of its stores.

But the Ontario Public Service Employees Union said on Monday that 7-Eleven’s plans could hurt homegrown small businesses and expose children to intoxicated people in stores.

Story continues below advertisement

“7-Eleven says it’s trying to make its stores into restaurants where alcohol can be served, but we all know the truth: kids and teens will find themselves shoulder-to-shoulder with intoxicated people washing down a Twinkie with a six pack,” said union president Warren “Smokey” Thomas in a statement.

The public notice phase opened on Feb. 12 for 61 7-Eleven Canada locations, which are applying with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to host indoor alcohol consumption – though the stores would not be eligible to offer liquor takeout or delivery.

But the union said that granting the licences could set the province on a path to permitting sale of bottles of wine and six-packs in all of the convenience stores in the province.

The union says stopping private alcohol sales will be a priority later this month when collective bargaining begins for its 13,000 members that work at the LCBO.

Premier Doug Ford promised during election campaigning to make beer and wine available in corner stores, grocery stores and big box stores, and in 2019 the government said it would add the sale of beer, wine and cider to almost 300 more stores.

Meanwhile, 7-Eleven has been experimenting with new layouts in the U.S. It has opened several locations there called Evolution Stores, which include Laredo Taco Company restaurants, kombucha on tap, beauty and electronics products, and an area called “The Cellar,” which serves local craft beer and cider on tap in “growler stations.”

The convenience chain has not said whether its Ontario locations would look anything like the Evolution Stores, but has said that the plan to serve wine and beer in Ontario would “complement our fresh food and hot food programs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Representatives from industry groups Restaurants Canada and Save Hospitality previously told The Canadian Press that they were open to some competition from 7-Eleven.

James Rilett, president of Central Canada for Restaurants Canada, has said that since the convenience store chain is not primarily a restaurant, the rules don’t allow the chain to compete with restaurants by offering takeout alcohol sales. In February, Rillet said 7-Eleven could look to restaurants at rest stops for examples of how to manage alcohol service in areas frequented by drivers.

Erik Joyal, a restaurateur and co-founder of Save Hospitality, said last month that it could be a good thing if 7-Eleven can use its sway to liberalize alcohol sales and get better wholesale pricing for the restaurant industry.

But the union has long opposed the privatization of alcohol sales, and said on Wednesday that the province has allowed “private retailers putting profit over public safety.”

A group called Arrive Alive Drive Sober has also objected to 7-Eleven’s plans, saying that “on-site consumption presents greater dangers than retail” and that the applications could lead to take-away alcohol sales being seen as a “compromise.”

7-Eleven Canada said on Monday that it has an exemplary track record of being a responsible retailer.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies