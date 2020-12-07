 Skip to main content

Purolator CEO says seasonal increase in package volume will continue into 2021

Toronto
The Canadian Press
A Purolator driver wears a mask as he makes deliveries in Toronto, on March 24, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Purolator expects to deliver 46 million packages through its peak season this year, which runs through most of November and part of December, CEO John Ferguson said.

Purolator’s package volume is 10 per cent higher than the courier anticipated, even with an optimistic forecast, Ferguson said.

Total deliveries are up 50 per cent this year compared with last year, while e-commerce deliveries are up between 80 and 100 per cent, he said.

Ferguson said he expects package volume will remain high into the new year, unlike in every other year, when volume declined substantially after the busy holiday season.

He attributed the elevated volume to the second wave of COVID-19, which has prompted new lockdown restrictions in major Canadian cities.

The courier has added more than 3,000 new employees since the start of the pandemic, in an effort to manage a substantial increase in parcel shipping volume.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

