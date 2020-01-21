 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Push for tax on Big Tech has stalled, with France backing away and Canada taking a wait-and-negotiate stance

Patrick Brethour
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen here on Jan. 17, 2020, has said his government would wait for the OECD report on digital taxation, due this summer, telling Radio-Canada last month that France had moved 'too far, too quickly.'

DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images

The push for a tax on Big Tech has stalled, with France hitting the pause button on its digital-services tax and Canada taking a wait-and-negotiate stance.

France introduced a digital-services tax last summer, projected to raise close to $1-billion in revenue this fiscal year from international technology companies such as Alphabet Inc. and Amazon Inc., Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc.

The Liberals proposed their own version of that tax during the fall election campaign, with the Parliamentary Budget Office saying the tax would start on April 1 of this year, and raise $540-million in revenue for Ottawa in the coming fiscal year.

Story continues below advertisement

Both measures levy a 3-per-cent tax on a company’s revenue from certain digital services, rather than profits, with the aim of capturing income that currently flows to the United States, where most large digital technology firms are headquartered.

The backlash from the United States has been fierce, with the Trump administration threatening steep tariffs on French goods. On Monday, France and the United States struck a truce in that dispute, agreeing to pursue multilateral negotiations on digital taxation within the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). French President Emmanuel Macron said he had had a “great discussion” with U.S. President Donald Trump and that the two countries would work together to avoid an increase in tariffs. On Tuesday, Reuters reported that France will suspend payments due in April for this year’s digital tax, citing unnamed French sources.

In Canada, the federal Liberals are not backing away from their intention to implement a digital-services tax that will require international digital companies to pay a levy on the revenue they generate in this country. But the government is no longer talking about an April 1 target. Instead, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government would wait for the OECD report on digital taxation, due this summer, telling Radio-Canada last month that France had moved “too far, too quickly.”

Ottawa’s proposed tax would apply to companies with more than $1-billion in global sales and $40-million in Canadian sales, but the 3-per-cent levy would only be charged on revenue generated in Canada.

University of Ottawa professor Michael Geist said the OECD is the right venue to hash out the digital-taxation issue, but that a consensus is unlikely to emerge before the end of the year. That means the Liberals’ digital-services tax will be delayed for months, he said. “They are effectively punting on a tech tax.”

Ottawa had little choice but to delay its digital-services tax, given the opposition of the United States, said Dan Ujczo, chair of the U.S.-Canada practice group at law firm Dickinson Wright LLP. “In my opinion, Canada is reading the tea leaves,” he said.

Indeed, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin issued a warning to Britain and Italy on Tuesday, telling the Wall Street Journal that the Trump administration would impose tariffs on those countries if they proceeded with a digital-services tax.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ujczo said the pending ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is another factor, since introducing a tax aimed at large U.S. companies is at odds with pushing for Mr. Trump to sign the free-trade pact.

A separate proposal from Ottawa to ensure that foreign digital service companies pay the same sales taxes as Canadian companies has not sparked similar concerns from the United States and is likely to proceed, Mr. Ujczo said.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he will discuss a possible “definitive” deal with Mr. Mnuchin on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He said France will continue to push for a minimum level of taxation on digital companies. Even with the tariffs truce with the United States “a difficult negotiation” remains, Mr. Le Maire said in Brussels, speaking ahead of a meeting of European Union finance ministers where the group’s stance on digital taxation was to be discussed.

With reports from Reuters

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies