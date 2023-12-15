QatarEnergy signed two production sharing contracts on Friday relating to two marine areas off the coast of Suriname, rights to which it won during an auction held last June, the company said in a statement.

“QatarEnergy will own a 30% working interest in block 64, while TotalEnergies, the operator, will own 40%, and Petronas will own 30%. QatarEnergy will also own a 40% share in block 65, while Shell, its operator, will own 60%,” the statement said.

Both blocks 64 and 65 are located about 200 kilometres offshore Suriname in water depths of about 1,500 meters.